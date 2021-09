Madeira registered 32 cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

On the sidelines of the inauguration of the 17th Century 21st building, in Barreiros, the president of the Regional Government appealed again for the use of the mask and revealed that there was an outbreak of covid-19 in Camacha that infected at least 25 people.

This outbreak may have originated in Bairro da Nogueira.

From Jornal Madeira