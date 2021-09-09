  • Home
The Government of Madeira announced today that it maintains the obligation of PCR tests at airports and will require the presentation of antigen tests at ports, taking into account the return of cruise ships starting this month.

The measures were decided at a meeting of the Regional Government Council (PSD/CDS-PP), led by social democrat Miguel Albuquerque, and take effect from 00:00 on Saturday.

For travelers disembarking at airports, it is still mandatory to present proof of PCR test for screening for SARS-CoV-2 infection with a negative result, carried out within a maximum period of 72 hours prior to boarding. NO TESTS NEEDED IF DOUBLE VACCINATED.

At the ports, travelers can only present proof of a rapid test with a negative result, carried out up to 48 hours before disembarking, unless they are in possession of a PCR performed within the previous 72 hours.

“In practice, [the new resolution] adapts the legislation in force to the reality of the resumption of cruises and antigen tests carried out on board”, the statement said.

The Madeiran executive indicates that, in the event that the traveler voluntarily refuses to comply with any of the options provided for, the health authority will determine his “mandatory confinement” or “compulsively” for ten days after arrival in the region, in a designated hotel unit , being charged the costs related to the accommodation.

On August 25, the regional secretary for the economy, Rui Barreto, announced that the port of Funchal had 111 cruise ship stopovers scheduled between September and the end of the year, stressing that this was an “encouraging sign” for the resumption of activity.

According to the most recent data from the Regional Health Directorate, the Madeira archipelago, with about 250 thousand inhabitants, registers 164 active cases of covid-19, a total of 11,429 confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic and 75 deaths associated with the disease.

From Jornal Madeira

Tobi Hughes

10 Responses

  2. Roger Seingier Reply

    I am arriving from UK 6 October and as I have had 2 vaccinations I was presuming I do not need a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of leaving the UK. Madeira is the ‘green corridor. Does this mean that I will have to have a PCR prior to leaving now?

    • Antonio Lamas Reply

      No. If you are vaccinated no test is required.

      The PCR test is a requirement for non-vaccinated. If travellers are arriving by cruise ship an antigen test is accepted instead of the PCR.

  3. North Wales Bob 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Reply

    I’m with Roger on this. I was confused aswell, read it three times, and came to conclusion it refers to passengers arriving by sea, I think.
    I arrive by plane in early October, fully vacinated so only need to prove that.
    Is that correct?

  4. Shirley Scoular Reply

    This blog is very confusing, as it makes no distinction between those who are fully vaccinated and those who aren’t! Anyone reading it, would assume that the rules are changing from tomorrow, 11th September, for EVERYONE. Always best to check the UK gov, FCDO website for entry requirements.

  5. Johnny Reply

    The Free PCR test for the unvaccinated on arrival in Madeira has not changed just to let people know.

  6. Paul Rogers Reply

    We’re arriving on the 20th September. Jet2 are telling us that we don’t need anything except our double vaccination certificate.

    Have the rules changed? Do we now have to have negative test result as well.?

    Cheers Paul

  7. Richard Greaves Reply

    The blog is a poor translation from the Portuguese.
    The Portuguese refers to sea passengers.
    Rules haven’t changed for air passengers.

