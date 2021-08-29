Rabaçal had more visitors in July than in 2019, the last year before the pandemic. Demand has been high and can be quantified by the tickets sold for transport between the main road and Rabaçal’s house. In July and August, more than 11,100 tickets were sold this year and at certain times both vans are completely full. The report is by Antena 1 journalist Paulo Anastácio.

As of August 25, the number of tickets sold was still slightly short of the same month in 2019. The popular location with the famous walk the 25 fontes, and other walks in the area, has been extremely busy over the last 6weeks.

But in compensation, July surpassed the best pre-pandemic month.

A full summer that surprises the municipality itself, as the two 9-seater vans of the Rabaçal line have already sold more than 11,100 tickets in two months.

Since the beginning of the year, the total accumulated has reached 22,500.

The vans travel the two km between regional road 105 and the Rabaçal forest house between 10 am and 6 pm, and in times of greatest demand, they travel with maximum capacity.The Rabaçal area is one of the most sought after by tourists.

Most do not require vans, which gives an idea of ​​the load exerted by human presence in the area.