The Madeiran health authorities reported, this Thursday, 32 new cases of covid-19. There are 5 imported cases (2 from the United Kingdom, 2 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo Region and 1 from the South Region) and the remaining 27 are of local transmission.

As for those recovered, 22 cases were registered, thus bringing the Region to 174 active cases.

Among the currently active cases, there are 5 people hospitalized in Polyvalent Units and 1 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19. Another 37 people are isolated in dedicated hotel units, with the rest staying in their own accommodation.

From Diário Notícias