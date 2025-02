⁹A truck on fire on the highway, more specifically near Caniço, close to the exit to the center of that parish, paralyzed traffic in the Santa Cruz-Funchal direction.

The Santa Cruz Firefighters are on site, as well as the Public Security Police, as documented in the photos sent to us by a reader, but we were unable to determine whether there were any injuries.

Of the Firefighters, there are seven operational on site.

