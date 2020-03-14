ITI-Sociedade de Investimentos Turísticos, concessionaire of the gambling operation at Casino da Madeira, issued a statement on its official Facebook page, stating that the space will be closed for 14 days.

The measure comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and aims to protect employees and customers.

“Health comes first. We ask everyone to comply with the instructions of the competent authorities and remain collected in their homes. Casino da Madeira thus joins this appeal to society and its social responsibilities ”, reads in that statement.

From JM