Thanks to Fábio da Silva for sending me this. Some really nice words about our favourite island.

Hey 👋🏻

My name is Fabs and I am a Portuguese rapper from the island of Madeira based in the UK 🇬🇧

I have recently released a song attributed to the beautiful island of Madeira (where my family are from).

I would appreciate it if you would support this project of mine by sharing it with your loved ones and friends ❤️

If you are from the island of Madeira then join me in sharing this tribute to the most beautiful island in the world 🌍

Enjoy 😊 Pérola do Atlântico by Fabs 🎙