There are currently a lot of people shopping at Pingo Doce in Anadia.

The outbreak of the new coronavirus does not seem to be affecting daily life in Madeira yet.

Although many places are much quieter than normal Supermarkets are registering a large volume of customers.

The Government warns there is no need to panic buy with supplies arriving to the island almost every day. The meat company Nobrega says they have enough stock for 3 months.

It is recalled that, to date, no case of infection by Covid-19 in the Region has yet been confirmed.