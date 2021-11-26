PPM MADEIRA ASKS HEALTH TO STUDY TO UNDERSTAND WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE REGION

Paulo Brito, in his capacity as coordinator of the Popular Monarchic Party of Madeira (PPM-M), expresses, on behalf of the party, his apprehension at the current course of the pandemic in the Region.

“The Madeira Monarchic People’s Party (PPM-M), thus shows its concern with the growing increase in sudden deaths in the Region, namely cardiorespiratory diseases”, they corroborate.

Therefore, they ask the regional health secretary, Pedro Ramos, “to carry out an analysis”, in order to find out “what is triggering this increase in sudden deaths, especially for people under 40, even young people with ages under 20”, they stress.

Indicators that generate concern, “because in recent weeks there has been an exponential growth in this type of cases of sudden death without apparent explanations from healthy people and without clinical records of associated diseases of the same gender”, they conclude.

From Jornal Madeira

