The animation alluding to the Flower Festival has started at the ‘Placa Central’

The day turned out to be very Sunny in Canico de Baixo after the dull start with some heavy rain early morning.

Hope many if you have also enjoyed the holiday.

Flower Market, Flower Pavilion and Madeira Embroidery Pavilion are attractions with the start of the Flower Festival in full swing.

The entertainment in downtown Funchal for the Flower Festival kicked off today. Until the 25th, the central square on Avenida Arriaga and Largo da Restauração will attract the attention of locals and especially visitors. The colourful flowers, with a focus on the carpets and floral decorations, are combined with a variety of entertainment near the Flower Market and performances by folklore groups and concerts.

A few showers do not keep away the large crowd, particularly tourists, who take advantage of the afternoon to stroll around downtown Funchal.

From Diário Notícias

