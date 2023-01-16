A place in the sun

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Thanks to Helga Brown for letting me know.

Tuesday 17th January 3 pm on Channel 4 is an episode of A Place in the Sun with Ben Hillman.

I can’t see if this is a new episode or a repeat though, it looks like it could be a new season.

 

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: