A place in the sunTobi Hughes·16th January 2023Madeira News Thanks to Helga Brown for letting me know. Tuesday 17th January 3 pm on Channel 4 is an episode of A Place in the Sun with Ben Hillman. I can’t see if this is a new episode or a repeat though, it looks like it could be a new season. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related