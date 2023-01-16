Driver hit car and fled the scene

A moment ago, a driver hit a car and fled, on Rua do Visconde de Anadia, in Funchal.

To DIÁRIO, the owner of the vehicle, which was left with substantial material damage, revealed that the other driver identified himself as being “a foreigner and that he had an appointment that he could not miss”, ending up leaving without leaving any contact.

The woman even asked her to leave her cell phone number and to activate the insurance, but allegedly the man blamed her for the accident and ended up leaving.

The driver said she was going to park when the accident happened.

The owner even had time to point out the registration number of the other car, allegedly a cream-colored jeep.

The PSP was called to the scene to take care of the occurrence.

Local traffic is congested.

From Diário Notícias

