CAUGHT STEALING ANOTHER POT OF ORCHIDS FROM A HOTEL IN FUNCHAL

A couple have been stealing pots of orchids from a hotel located on Avenida do Infante. The latest theft took place yesterday and was recorded in a video shared on the social network Facebook.

“With this one, there are already 3 (three) vases of orchids that this woman steals from a hotel located on Avenida do Infante, always accompanied by two dogs and a man who stays at a distance watching”, denounced the author of the publication, who insisted noting “at ease” and “even dogs seem to be used by routine.”

Miguel Pita revealed “just two months ago he had “to expel an ‘artist’ who was trying to break into cars in the hotel garage.”

“So goes our island of Madeira, once a safe place”, he lamented, noting that “the behaviour of these people is brutal, they know that the judicial system protects them”.

From Jornal Madeira

“What good would it do to file a complaint?” he asked.

Like this: Like Loading...