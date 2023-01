The couple of tourists who got lost last night in the mountains of Santana were rescued this morning by the Volunteer Fire Department of Santana, with the support of a forestry guards.

The Germans, around 40 years old, were at the top of Caldeirão do Inferno, next to the entrance to the tunnel.

It is known that the man had abrasions on his head, but the woman had no injuries.

The rescue operation took about four hours, under heavy rain, and in total almost 10 hours from the first call.

From Diário Notícias

