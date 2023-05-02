IPMA PREDICTS HEAT, ABSENCE OF RAIN AND HIGH RISK OF FIRE IN THE COMING MONTHS

This situation is mainly for the mainland of Portugal, but some alerts coils also include Madeira.

I believe we could have a very dry hot summer, and although Madeira does well with water, Fires could well be one of the islands main problems.

In the mountains, you you have been to Pico Ruivo, Fanal, you will see tents with people camping here, there and everywhere, and they are probably not aware of the laws or they would not be putting g up tents in these areas. Lighting fires, cooking food is a bit no from now till October, so let’s hope the Forestry Guards are acting on what everyone else sees and puts on social networks.

Also the clearing of land in many places has not been done, and the overgrown areas are tinder dry.

Below From Jornal Madeira

The continuation of high temperatures, absence of precipitation and very high fire danger are some of the forecasts of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) for the coming months.

The president of IPMA, Miguel Miranda, said, at the end of a meeting attended by the ministers of the Environment, Internal Administration and Agriculture, that the objective is not to be alarmist, but realistic and to act preventively.

“The situation is not dramatic, we have to look at things calmly, but with anticipation. Since February we have little precipitation. The probability of precipitation between now and the summer is low and, therefore, we are going to have tension in many areas, in the environment, in supply, in dams, in fires. It is very important that it is understood now that we are going to have a marathon and not a 100 meter race to reach September, October better than last year, ”he said.

Miguel Miranda stressed that the risk of fire will have high values, highlighting that everyone has to prepare for the summer and balance the economy with the lives of citizens.

“We have to move forward with structural measures. We cannot leave it to the end to implement measures that involve politics, but also [on the part] of citizens. We have to equally balance defending people,” he said.

Miguel Miranda recalled that February was a hot and dry month and April was marked by three heat waves, with 89% of the territory in a drought situation, with 34% in severe and extreme drought (South Region).

At the end of the meeting, the Ministers of Internal Administration (MAI), José Luís Carneiro, of the Environment, Duarte Cordeiro, and of Agriculture, Maria do Céu Antunes, revealed their concern with the situation, but highlighted that the situation is being evaluated and the measures will be implemented whenever necessary.

The Minister of Internal Administration, José Luís Carneiro, told journalists that the Government has been raising awareness among institutions and municipalities to have fire defense plans prepared, but also people with regard to cleaning the land.

“People should go to city councils, municipal civil protection services, they should go to fire departments and try to maintain cleaning work (…) always accompanied by municipal civil protection teams or firefighters so that the can do while safeguarding their lives and assets”, said José Luís Carneiro.

The minister highlighted the importance of cleaning the land in fire prevention, adding that, these days, civil protection already has 40 teams prepositioned in the country to help fight the fires.

“Naturally we are joining efforts to respond, to adapt. Regarding heat peaks like the ones we are having, ANEPC determined the constitution of 40 teams, more than 200 elements that are prepositioned in the territory to mobilize due to the high risk of fire”, he stressed.

In turn, the Minister of the Environment, Duarte Cordeiro, said that everyone has to work to create a culture of risk.

“We have to be able to adapt to this reality. There has to be everyone’s involvement, from companies, citizens, municipalities to help reduce the risk. (…) We are fully aware that in some areas of the country where there is no supply capacity without rain, this could imply taking measures from a contingency point of view”, he said.

The Minister of Agriculture also highlighted the need to create conditions for achieving balances in a short period of time.

“Right now, what matters to us is to verify that we have contingency plans that can be applied throughout the territory”.

Like this: Like Loading...