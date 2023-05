Funchal City Council informs that the Natural History Museum of Funchal (MHNF) will be closed to the public between Thursday, May 4th and May 8th.

The reason for this closure is due to the fight against pest infestations on the wooden structures of the Palácio de São Pedro and on the MHNF estate, which takes place between the 4th and 5th of May. After this period, the drying and cleaning of the space will continue until the 8th of May.

From Jornal Madeira

