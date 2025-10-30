Giro Card Fiasco Continues

This just shows the utter incompetence of this company,. The Giro Cards are extended to February 28th 2026.

The deadline for loading pre-purchased trips on the HF urban network has been extended, allowing customers to continue using their old Horários do Funchal (HF) Passes and Tickets under the following conditions:

• Last day to load trips: extended until a maximum of 28/02/2026, and may cease on an earlier date coinciding with the entry into force of the sale of pre-purchased trips on the SIGA network;

• Last day to use the trips: 28/02/2026.

Pre-purchased HF travel top-ups are only available at Payshop agents. Please note that it is not possible to top up at HF ​​service counters or HF automatic machines.

Old HF GIRO ticket and old HF GIRO pass with chip, with pre-purchased trips:

• Trips loaded up to 28/02/2026 at the latest can be used until 28/02/2026;

• Trips not used by this date will not be transferred to the new system nor will they be refunded;

• These trips are valid exclusively on the Horários do Funchal (HF) urban network, using the old validator.

Notes:

• There will be no refunds under any circumstances. Pre-purchased trips must be used by 28/02/2026.

We encourage all customers to pay attention to and manage their pre-purchased HF trips, which can be used until 28/02/2026.

If you have any questions, you can always contact us at 291 705 555 or geral@horariosdofunchal.pt