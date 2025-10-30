Giro Card Fiasco Continues

This just shows the utter incompetence of this company,. The Giro Cards are extended to February 28th 2026.
Extension – Loading of pre-purchased trips from the Horários do Funchal urban network.
The deadline for loading pre-purchased trips on the HF urban network has been extended, allowing customers to continue using their old Horários do Funchal (HF) Passes and Tickets under the following conditions:
• Last day to load trips: extended until a maximum of 28/02/2026, and may cease on an earlier date coinciding with the entry into force of the sale of pre-purchased trips on the SIGA network;
• Last day to use the trips: 28/02/2026.
Pre-purchased HF travel top-ups are only available at Payshop agents. Please note that it is not possible to top up at HF service counters or HF automatic machines.
Old HF GIRO ticket and old HF GIRO pass with chip, with pre-purchased trips:
• Trips loaded up to 28/02/2026 at the latest can be used until 28/02/2026;
• Trips not used by this date will not be transferred to the new system nor will they be refunded;
• These trips are valid exclusively on the Horários do Funchal (HF) urban network, using the old validator.
Notes:
• There will be no refunds under any circumstances. Pre-purchased trips must be used by 28/02/2026.
We encourage all customers to pay attention to and manage their pre-purchased HF trips, which can be used until 28/02/2026.
If you have any questions, you can always contact us at 291 705 555 or geral@horariosdofunchal.pt