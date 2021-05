A TUI plane, from the United Kingdom, landed this morning at Porto Santo airport, at about 10 am. This is just one of the two flights from the UK that today land on the golden island.

In total, there are about 300 passengers arriving in Porto Santo on these two flights. All passengers stay at Pestana Dunas Porto Santo.

For its part, the ship Lobo Marinho brought 255 passengers to the golden island today. Many of them are also tourists.

From Diário Notícias