Confusion at Ponta São Lourenço

Confusion at Ponta São LourençoTobi Hughes·4th April 2023Madeira News Tourists are confused and dissatisfied with the payment system in place at Ponta São Lourenço. Let’s hope this is sorted out soon. See the video below. Turistas insatisfeitos com sistema de bilhética (vídeo) Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related