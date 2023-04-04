SANTA CRUZ BOOK FAIR RETURNS TO REIS MAGOS FROM APRIL 20TH TO 25TH

The second edition of the Santa Cruz Book Fair will take place between the 20th and 25th of April, on the Reis Magos promenade, in Caniço.

The presentation of the event will take place on the 10th of April at 11:00 am, at Casa da Cultura de Santa Cruz – Quinta do Revoredo.

“A moment of sharing news and programming for this year is expected, at a fair that is once again a space for freedom, imagination, books and art in its most diverse manifestations”, says a note released by the Santa Cruz municipality.

The municipality also mentions that the presentation intends to be the first act of immersion in this ‘To the Top and Not to the North’, theme of the second edition of the Feira do Livro de Santa Cruz, borrowed from one of the books of the special guest of this event, the writer Patricia Portela.

