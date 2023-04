Could the bad weather be affecting Aidasol also??

The cruise ship is on its way back into Funchal Port after a u-turn by Cristo Rei.

The strong seas could be the reason for this, and the weather warning has now been extended till 6pm tomorrow, for rough seas.

Thanks to Lua Flores for the photos and video. Video has been speeded up, if wasn’t I that much of a hurry to get back to Funchal… 😂 😂 😂 😂

