Canoe arouses curiosity in Paul do Mar

Ontong Java is a 75-foot [22-meter] vessel. It has the particularity of joining two canoes that create an uneven bow of 10 tons in weight. The beams tied lengthwise by cables and ropes and few steel studs, make a kind of modern catamaran, but not quite.

At first glance, from the recyclable materials it boasts, it is clear that the ‘Ontong Java’ is a vessel totally different from the others that normally dock in the port of Paul do Mar, which is why it has not gone unnoticed since yesterday in the eyes of all those who pass by.

Like this: Like Loading...