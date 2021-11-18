52 cases this Thursday.

Madeira now has 52 new cases of covid-19. Most concern local transmission, but there are seven imported cases: 2 from the Lisbon and Tagus Valley Region, 1 from Georgia, 1 from the Netherlands, 1 from Spain, 1 from Finland and 1 from Denmark.

Health authorities also record the recovery of 35 patients and one death, which has already been announced, increasing the number of deaths to 84.

The epidemiological bulletin also reports 452 active cases, of which 43 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (36 in Polyvalent Units and 7 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19) and 49 people are in isolation in a hotel unit dedicated. The rest are in their own accommodation.

