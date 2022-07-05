ALLEGRO MADEIRA AWARDED IN THE 22ND EDITION OF TRIPADVISOR’S TRAVELLERS’ CHOICE 2022

Allegro Madeira was one of the 84 hotels in the group, awarded in the 22nd edition of TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice 2022. In addition, it was also included in the “Best of the best” list, as one of the most romantic hotels in Portugal, revealed today the hotel, a member of the Barceló Hotel Group,

“This TripAdvisor award is based on the quality, quantity and timeliness of traveler reviews over a 12-month period and highlights the work and commitment to excellence in hospitality,” the hotel said in a statement.

The Allegro Madeira is an adults-only hotel with 124 rooms, which feature modern, simple and elegant decor. It presents itself as “the ideal place” for those “looking for a unique, peaceful experience, but who like to refresh themselves with cocktails”. The hotel also has a gym and a wellness center that includes a sauna, Turkish bath and massage room.

In addition to Portugal, the award-winning hotels are located in Spain, Germany, Aruba, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, United Arab Emirates, Hungary, Morocco, Czech Republic, Tunisia, Turkey, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Among the hotels featured on the ‘Best of the best’ list, the hotel chain also counts the Royal Hideaway Corales Resort 5* GL (Tenerife) as one of the 25 best luxury hotels in Spain, the Barceló Royal Beach Hotel, located in Bulgaria , as one of the 25 best All Inclusive resorts in Europe and the Barceló Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic), Barceló Guatemala City and Barceló San José (Costa Rica) hotels that were recognized among the best luxury hotels in Latin America.

Like this: Like Loading...