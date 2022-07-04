PRICE OF HOUSES FOR RENT IN MADEIRA ROSE 10.1% IN THE SECOND QUARTER

The prices of houses for rent in the Autonomous Region of Madeira increased by 10.1% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter.

According to the idealista price index, released today, renting a house had a cost of 10.4 euros per square meter (euros/m2) at the end of June this year, taking into account the median value. In relation to the monthly variation, prices rose 6.8%.

According to the same source, in Funchal, rent increased by 7% during the same period, with the price per square meter costing 10.4 euros. The monthly change was 0.6%.

At national level, housing for rent increased by 2.6% during the same period, reaching 11.3 euros/m2.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...