PORTO SANTO BEACH ELECTED THE BEST IN EUROPE IN 2022 BY THE EUROPEAN BEST DESTINATIONS

Praias do Porto Santo, this in first place, and Seixal, occupying the third position, among the best in Europe, according to the website “European Best Destinations”.

As it does every year, the website “European Best Destinations” chose the 22 best beaches on the European continent, based on the votes of travelers. It is they, themselves, who speak of their justice and the choice of the golden sand of Porto Santo was unanimous, being the most voted.

An election that, as the website indicates, is highlighted not only by the serenity and simplicity of Ilha Dourada, but also because of the “therapeutic virtues” of the sand on this beach.

Also in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, but on the north coast of the island of Madeira, Praia do Seixal, which occupies the third place on the list, was popular with voters.

It is recalled that Madeira was elected as the safest destination during the pandemic, despite having been elected the best destination in the world seven times.

Check out the full list of the 22 best European beaches of 2022:

1. Porto Santo Golden Beach

Porto Santo – Madeira Islands – Portugal

2. Bolonia Beach

Bolonia – Tarifa – Cadiz Province- Spain

3. Seixal Beach

Seixal – Madeira Islands

4. Cala Goloritze

Baunei – Sardinia Island – Italy

5. Mitjaneta Beach

Menorca – Balearic Islands

6. Monolia Beach

Lichadonisia Island – Kamena Vourla – Greece

7. Baia delle Zagare

Vieste – Apulia – Italy

8. Elafonisi Island

Elafonisi Island – Chania – Crete – Greece

9. Santa Julia Beach

Porto Vecchio – Corsica – France

10. Hel Beach

Hel Peninsula – Poland

11. Port Katsiki

Lefkada – Greece

12. Calanque d’En Vau

Marseille – France

13. Agios Konstantinos Beach

Astypalaia Island – Greece

14. Cavoli Beach

Elba Island – Italy

15. Playa Cala Sa Boadella

Lloret de Mar – Spain

16. La Sorgente Beach

Portoferraio – Elba Island – Italy

17. Cala dei Gabbiani

Sardinia – Italy

18. Blanche beach strike

Tregastel – Brittany – France

19. Cala Cipolla beach

Chia – Sardinia – Italy

20. Blanes beach

Blanes – Catalonia

21. Laga Beach

Urdaibai – Basque Country

22. Caco Beach

Maiori – Amalfi – Italy

From Jornal Madeira

