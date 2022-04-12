PORTO SANTO BEACH ELECTED THE BEST IN EUROPE IN 2022 BY THE EUROPEAN BEST DESTINATIONS

Praias do Porto Santo, this in first place, and Seixal, occupying the third position, among the best in Europe, according to the website “European Best Destinations”.
As it does every year, the website “European Best Destinations” chose the 22 best beaches on the European continent, based on the votes of travelers. It is they, themselves, who speak of their justice and the choice of the golden sand of Porto Santo was unanimous, being the most voted.
An election that, as the website indicates, is highlighted not only by the serenity and simplicity of Ilha Dourada, but also because of the “therapeutic virtues” of the sand on this beach.
Also in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, but on the north coast of the island of Madeira, Praia do Seixal, which occupies the third place on the list, was popular with voters.
It is recalled that Madeira was elected as the safest destination during the pandemic, despite having been elected the best destination in the world seven times.
Check out the full list of the 22 best European beaches of 2022:
1. Porto Santo Golden Beach
Porto Santo – Madeira Islands – Portugal
2. Bolonia Beach
Bolonia – Tarifa – Cadiz Province- Spain
3. Seixal Beach
Seixal – Madeira Islands
4. Cala Goloritze
Baunei – Sardinia Island – Italy
5. Mitjaneta Beach
Menorca – Balearic Islands
6. Monolia Beach
Lichadonisia Island – Kamena Vourla – Greece
7. Baia delle Zagare
Vieste – Apulia – Italy
8. Elafonisi Island
Elafonisi Island – Chania – Crete – Greece
9. Santa Julia Beach
Porto Vecchio – Corsica – France
10. Hel Beach
Hel Peninsula – Poland
11. Port Katsiki
Lefkada – Greece
12. Calanque d’En Vau
Marseille – France
13. Agios Konstantinos Beach
Astypalaia Island – Greece
14. Cavoli Beach
Elba Island – Italy
15. Playa Cala Sa Boadella
Lloret de Mar – Spain
16. La Sorgente Beach
Portoferraio – Elba Island – Italy
17. Cala dei Gabbiani
Sardinia – Italy
18. Blanche beach strike
Tregastel – Brittany – France
19. Cala Cipolla beach
Chia – Sardinia – Italy
20. Blanes beach
Blanes – Catalonia
21. Laga Beach
Urdaibai – Basque Country
22. Caco Beach
Maiori – Amalfi – Italy