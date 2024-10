Tropical storm Leslie🌀 southwest Azores.

Its evolution and displacement may affect us from Monday afternoon, but at a less severe stage possibly as a post tropical depression with rain that could be punctually strong, and increasing southwest wind, but nothing yet certain and guaranteed.

The unpredictability of these systems is always difficult in the modeling, so we will watch this over the next 48 hours.

Images from the MeteoRam Facebook page.

