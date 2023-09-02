SESARAM continues to try to recover the entire system after a computer attack

The Health Service of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (SESARAM) has just informed, at the end of Saturday, September 2, 2023, that today “the operation to restore equipment and access to all clinical and non-clinical services continues “.

In a short statement by the vice-president of the Board of Directors, Filipa Freitas, she repeats and reinforces “the two appeals that have been made” since on August 6th the SESARAM computer system was the target of a cyber attack.

First, “users who go to a SESARAM health unit carry information they have in their possession” and, second, “users who use the SNS application are asked to use it for their usual medication “.

The appeal ends by thanking “all users and professionals for their support and collaboration”.

From Diário Notícias

