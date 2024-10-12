Rockfall at Cascata dos Anjos, a restricted road.

A car was hit yesterday by a rockfall that occurred at Cascata dos Anjos, in Ponta do Sol.

The Municipal Civil Protection Service went to the scene and cleaned the road, but found no one injured.

Claúdia Dias Ferreira, coordinator of the Municipal Civil Protection Service at Ponta do Sol City Council, points out that this road is restricted, except for residents. “This road is very dangerous and has been restricted since 2016. In 2023, Ponta do Sol City Council cleaned the escarpment with the collaboration of the Regional Roads Directorate and removed a large number of large rocks that were at risk of falling, but the road remains closed, except for residents”, she stressed, once again appealing to the common sense of the population not to put their own lives or those of other people at risk.

Hopefully the tourists will have to pay all the damage as they shouldn’t have been there.

From Diário Notícias

