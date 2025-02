Access to São Tiago beach will be closed due to construction work that is expected to take place for 45 days. In other words, it will return to normal at the beginning of April.

The information comes from Frente MarFunchal, which indicates that the work to be carried out aims to improve the bathing area’s conditions.

The intervention in this space, which includes, in addition to people looking to swim, some fishermen, begins this Monday, February 17th.

From Jornal Madeira

