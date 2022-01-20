20 THOUSAND PEOPLE IN ISOLATION DEVASTATE COMPANIES AND SERVICES

Among those infected and direct contacts, more than 20,000 residents are in isolation, causing major constraints in both the private and public sectors. Márcio Nóbrega, from the Hospitality and Similars table at ACIF, calls for an end to massive testing and the isolation of those who tested negative. Lawyer Ricardo Vieira suggests that the Government resume measures to support companies.

This is the news that makes today’s headline in Jornal Madeira, on a front page that also highlights other factors linked to the pandemic. Regular testing will only be in Health, Civil Protection and Education from the end of the month. Madeira yesterday registers a new daily maximum of positive cases: 2,166.

Like this: Like Loading...