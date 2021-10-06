GASTRONOMY FESTIVAL TAKES PLACE FROM SATURDAY IN PORTO SANTO

The 2nd Gastronomic Festival of Hunting and Fishing of Porto Santo 2021 takes place from Saturday to October 31st, with the participation of 17 restaurants and bars.

This is an initiative of the Porto Santo Industry, Commerce and Tourism Association (AICTPS), which aims to publicize and promote local cuisine, “helping local businesses this October in combating seasonality and falling sales which increases every year after the summer”.

“It’s time to join forces and not let what we have of most valuable as a community, identity, customs and tourist destination die. This association has already prepared several events in its activity plan until the end of this year and for 2022, which will soon be released”, highlights Miguel Veloso.

From Jornal Madeira

