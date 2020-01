Célia Pessegueiro again showed her disagreement with a possible aquaculture project in Ponta do Sol. The mayor recalled the battle won by the population in 2018 at the demonstration and stressed today that the activity is harmful to others, namely tourism and fishing as well as nautical activity.

The words of the mayor happened moments ago, in a press conference marked after the statements of the regional secretary of Fisheries who yesterday said that the investment will advance.

Taken from DN