VIDEO OF A ‘SPOTTER’ SHOWS PILOT SKILL WHEN LANDING IN MADEIRA

An aircraft observer, also referred to as ‘spotter’, shared a video of a recent landing at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, impressed by the pilots’ skill in “very strong winds”.

According to Diogo Belo, the video was recorded on the 1st October.

“An unbelievable and impressive landing of a Boeing 737 from the SmartWings company thus dominating the very strong winds of our magnificent island”, he stresses, highlighting “how impressive and professional are the pilots” who land every day on the island of Madeira.

