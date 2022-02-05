COVID-19: MADEIRA RECORDED 14 DEATHS IN JUST FOUR DAYS

The Autonomous Region of Madeira recorded, since Monday, 14 deaths associated with covid-19. Never, during the pandemic, had there been so many deaths associated with the disease in just four days.

The number caught everyone off guard, as the last information regarding the deaths was issued by the regional health authorities last Monday, when Madeira reported two more deaths, making a total of 164 deaths from SARS-CoV-2.

Since that day, and until Thursday, the bulletins related to hospital admissions, in covid-19 and intensive care units, which began to be released from Tuesday, did not make any allusion to deaths by covid-19. . It was only yesterday, four days later, that this information was included in the daily bulletin, this time indicating 178 deaths associated with covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, which corresponds to 14 more deaths than those reported at the start of the week.

Contacted by JM, a source from the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection confirmed that as of yesterday, data regarding deaths from covid-19 began to be reported in the hospitalization bulletin issued by the Health Service of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (SESARAM).

  1. Good afternoon Tobi, obviously it is very sad that more lives have been lost. My concern is the phrase “associated with the disease”. As you have probably seen and realised by now, the covid death numbers have been inflated to create more fear in people. Italy was one example with high numbers of deaths but they (the govt) reduced the number of so-called covid deaths. 97% of deaths was reduced from their official statistics. The UK has recently looked at the numbers and has concluded that people who actually died FROM and not WITH covid is somewhere around 7000 or so. Of course, it is a tragic loss when anyone dies, but it is necessary to give the public the real facts and not do what has been done all along – inflate figures to create more panic. This is just the narrative that is being pushed. As most people know by now (see govt statistics from around the world such as Eudravigilance, WHO, UK yellow card system, PHE, PHS and ONS), there are more concerns about the adverse effects and deaths related to the actual vaccines against the disease. Where are these numbers for Madeira? I know enough people on Madeira who have had massive adverse reactions such as heart attacks and paralysis, have been hospitalised and now can’t lead a normal life. Several people I know of have also died suddenly, but not from covid. These numbers don’t seem to show up anywhere. Anyway, thanks for all your good work keeping people updated. There will be some interesting things happening in the coming weeks so you will have plenty to write about.

    1. Hi thanks for your thoughts, it does always seem the figures released are ambiguous. Have you any specific details about the people you know in Madeira? Thanks

      1. Hi Mike, I appreciate your question. Obviously without revealing names here are some of the adverse events: A close friend went for her first jab, suffered a massive heart attack and received an emergency operation. She now has a number of stents fitted in her heart. The second person worked at Madeira shopping and had her own business. After her shot, she suffered paralysis and can no longer work. Another friend who was a teacher received her shot and is now paralyzed from the waist down. Another person in our network, went for her booster and was told to take the flu shot at the same time but in the other arm. She was rushed to the Nelio Mendonca after suffering a massive heart attack. She survived. A good friend who is a nurse received her shots and felt unwell afterwards. She was put on medication which she is still taking today, several months after the shots. The list goes on and on I’m afraid. If you are keen to understand the extent of the “died suddenly” deaths, just type “died suddenly” into google. Have a good weekend.

        1. Well let me use your terms of explanations:
          Don´t inflate the numbers to cause more fear in people that want to get vaccinated! Do you have ANY proof, that the reason for the diseases or sudden deaths after being vaccinated was the vaccination? Or is it just your personal feeling? If people eat fish in a restaurant and are killed by car accident on their way home, is the reason than eating fish? In my opinion there is (only) a temporal connection. Unless one brings a proof. For example in Hamburg, Germany 1.5 million doses have been vaccinated. Only one death could be related directly to the vaccin….

