COVID-19: MADEIRA RECORDED 14 DEATHS IN JUST FOUR DAYS

The Autonomous Region of Madeira recorded, since Monday, 14 deaths associated with covid-19. Never, during the pandemic, had there been so many deaths associated with the disease in just four days.

The number caught everyone off guard, as the last information regarding the deaths was issued by the regional health authorities last Monday, when Madeira reported two more deaths, making a total of 164 deaths from SARS-CoV-2.

Since that day, and until Thursday, the bulletins related to hospital admissions, in covid-19 and intensive care units, which began to be released from Tuesday, did not make any allusion to deaths by covid-19. . It was only yesterday, four days later, that this information was included in the daily bulletin, this time indicating 178 deaths associated with covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, which corresponds to 14 more deaths than those reported at the start of the week.

Contacted by JM, a source from the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection confirmed that as of yesterday, data regarding deaths from covid-19 began to be reported in the hospitalization bulletin issued by the Health Service of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (SESARAM).

