ARAE warns of ‘Rockrider’ bike danger

The Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE) informs that, following the community alert triggered by the producer ‘Decathlon’, in France, the Portuguese Society for the Distribution of Sports Articles, as distributor of the brand in Portugal, has informed from a collection campaign for the ‘Rockrider XC 500S MTB’ bicycle, with code 8614814.

According to a note issued by the ARAE, “the ‘Rockrider’ teams have identified a fault with the Manitou Machete 120mm suspension, so there is a risk of the piston breaking during normal use”.

He also mentions that, so far, there are no records of any accident resulting from the use of this article, with 112 units having been sold.

