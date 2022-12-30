PADEL CENTRO DO CANIÇO WAS THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER SPACE AT NATIONAL LEVEL IN 2022

The Padel Centro do Caniço, a municipal resource managed by the Parish Council of Caniço, was the most sought after space at national level in 2022, indicated the municipal body citing the “Aircourts” platform.

“It is a source of pride for our City to see the name “Caniço” right up there, meaning a bet won by this Executive”, reads the note signed by Milton Teixeira, president of the Parish Council of Caniço, in which recalls that the “Aircourts” platform holds more than 80% of the Padel booking market.

The mayor took the opportunity to recall that the space is “open to the entire population at affordable prices, with defined protocols for the clubs in the parish and to be used by our schools and institutions in the Municipality”.

