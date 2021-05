Today there are 9 more new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM.

This is 1 case imported from the Lisbon and Tagus Valley Region and 8 cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with positive case contacts.

There are still 21 more cases recovered, with the Region currently accounting for 240 active cases, of which 18 are imported and 222 are locally transmitted.