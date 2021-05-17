The monk seal that was spotted several times in Paul do Mar in the last few weeks, ended up dying this week on the beach in this locality.

The information was provided by Paulo Rodrigues, president of the local parish council.

“Today we found an unfortunate ending …” Our visitor “Loma ended up dying on the pebble, more specifically in the cove between Paul do Mar / Jardim do Mar”, wrote the official.

Sad news after a day of pretty good news, but she was at full adult age, and hopefully had a great life.

From Jornal Madeira