President of IFCN highlights the fight against invasive plants and reinforces that fires did not affect Laurissilva

The president of the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN), Manuel Filipe, highlighted this morning when he had before him the members of the Parliamentary Committee of the Assembly of the Republic, the importance of Lisbon valuing the work carried out in the fight against invasive plants, highlighting the concern for these species that threaten natural ecosystems. “We are very concerned about these pests”, he stated.

Manuel Filipe also took the opportunity to clarify that, contrary to what has been reported, the last major fires recorded in Madeira did not affect the Laurissilva Forest, one of the most important natural heritage sites in the Region.

During a visit to the Chão dos Louros Forestry Post, the person in charge highlighted the recovery of 22 units, underlining the importance of requalifying these infrastructures for the management and protection of forest heritage, reinforcing the need for support for Madeira.

The president of the Regional Civil Protection Service, Richard Marques, corroborated the statements made in terms of collaboration that Rafaela Fernandes had highlighted, stressing the need for full coordination between entities in terms of civil protection and incident response, highlighting the importance of early measures to minimize risks and avoid large-scale situations.

From Diário Notícias

