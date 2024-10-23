Madeiran man who was missing in London has been found dead

The Madeiran, who had been missing since October 3, in London, England, was found dead.

According to local media, British police were called shortly after 3:30pm on Monday, October 21, to reports of a body found in “undergrowth near the A227 Wrotham Road in Gravesend”.

After police and emergency services arrived at the scene, Daniel Alves, a 39-year-old nurse, was declared dead. According to the same sources, initially “there was a crime scene at the scene, but it has now been closed”, and the death “is no longer being treated as suspicious”.

The emigrant’s family has already been notified and, in fact, several expressions of condolence from family and friends of the Madeiran, originally from Santana, are already circulating on social media.

From Diário Notícias

