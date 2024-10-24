Animad denounces “drug addict” selling baby dog

The ANIMAD Association has joined the chorus of criticism of a photo shared yesterday on social media, showing a man sitting on a street in Funchal, with a puppy lying at his feet, allegedly offering to sell the animal, still a baby, for 50 euros.

“What happened to us today is regrettable,” writes this non-profit association dedicated to animal protection on its Facebook page. “Thousands and thousands of euros have been channelled towards the animal cause and associations in the municipality of Funchal, and we still see this,” they say.

And they continue: “Baby dog… for sale for €50. ANIMAD is monitoring its development.” The reactions and comments, as in the other shares, could not be anything other than rejection and ‘finger pointing’.

DIÁRIO chose to preserve the identity of the individual in question.

From Diário Notícias

