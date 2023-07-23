Concerts for the Last Week of July

Olá Music Lovers! Join us for a captivating musical journey at www.madeiraconcerts.com

23rd Sunday: Fado Tribute to Amália Rodrigues 🌟

TONIGHT at 7 PM, we pay homage to the Queen of Fado, Amália Rodrigues. Embrace the emotion and passion of traditional Portuguese Fado as we celebrate her timeless classics.

27th Thursday: Nina Simone Jazz Tribute 🎷

7 PM – Experience the soul-stirring Jazz Tribute to the iconic Nina Simone. Let the smooth, sultry notes of her legendary repertoire transport you to another world.

28th Friday: Concierto de Aranjuez & Spanish Guitar 🎸

7 PM – Immerse yourself in the enchanting Spanish melodies and the iconic Concierto de Aranjuez. Let the Spanish guitar take you on a journey of passion and romance.

29th Saturday: MAMMA MIA 🎤

7 PM – Dance and sing along to the smash-hit musical MAMMA MIA. Get ready for an evening filled with ABBA’s timeless hits and unforgettable memories.

30th Sunday: Nat King Cole Tribute – Latin Concert 🎹

7 PM – Feel the rhythm of the Latin beat and sway to the timeless classics of Nat King Cole. Let us transport you to a world of musical delights.

