Madeira registers today 32 new cases of covid-19, according to the bulletin released a moment ago by the Regional Health Department.

These are 12 imported cases (3 from the United Kingdom, 2 from the Lisbon and Tagus Valley Region, 2 from Ireland, 2 from Lithuania, 1 from South Africa, 1 from the North Region and 1 from Russia) and 20 cases of local transmission.

The same source states that today there are 38 recovered cases to report, and RAM now counts 10031 recovered cases.

To date, the region accounts for a total of 75 deaths associated with covid-19.

There are 227 active cases, of which 89 are imported cases and 138 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 6 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (6 in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 61 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation.

From Jornal Madeira