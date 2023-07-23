JPP QUESTIONS CMF ABOUT THE OPENING OF LIDL IN MADEIRA

As always we are left in the dark, but below Patricia points to the questions that need answering, is the government, and the Sousa’s blocking competition to the island?

The Together for the People party (JPP) protested this morning about the lack of information regarding the opening of LIDL in the Region, in a political activity that took place in the square of the Red Cross.

“Six months before the deadline made public for the opening of the German jail in Funchal, Madeirans still lack information about the actual opening of LIDL”, recalled Patrícia Spínola.

In addition, the JPP spokesperson recalled the company’s intention to open 3 stores in the Region, “according to information from the company itself, on its website”.

“Until recently, everything seemed to be going well. We are talking about an investment by LIDL of around 100 million euros and with an estimated creation of 150 jobs”, she said.

On the occasion, Patrícia Spínola listed several situations raised by the Municipality of Funchal “from possible problems of lack of parking and accessibility, which only demonstrates the obstacle of the municipality in bringing competitiveness to Madeira”.

“What is intended is for the Mayor of Funchal to clarify the Madeirans, objectively, what is the point of this situation?”, asked Patrícia Spínola, “given the scarce information, either from the company or from the Council.”

“Are there forces preventing the opening of this store in the center of Funchal? Or are there other parties interested in the building acquired by LIDL generating blocking forces?”, she questioned.

The JPP spokesperson also underlined that the German company LIDL has its own means of maritime transport of goods and raised another question: “Is this a problem for the current monopoly we have in the Region?”

Patrícia Spínola reinforced the importance of the entry of the German chain in the Region in order to bring “more competitiveness, cheaper prices for families and, above all, the creation of 150 jobs”.

“Isn’t this a concern of the city council executive and the Regional Government itself?”, he asked.

“It is important that Pedro Calado clarify and tell the citizens and all Madeirans who are waiting for this company to come to the Region what are the obstacles to the opening of LIDL which, to date and as far as we know, still does not have authorization to proceed”, she concluded.

From Jornal Madeira

