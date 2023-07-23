BARRIER PREVENTS THE PASSAGE OF CARS IN THE SEIXAL AREA

As I said last year, this will be another area that will be hit with the mass tourism the island is having, and now a no entry sign, and barrier in place to try stop people going down this narrow road to the beach. The problem is there is hardly any parking in this area, so the situation will be no better.

Those arriving at the Seixal beach area, on the north coast of the Region, are now faced with a barrier on the way down to the beach.

On the 13th of July, JM reported traffic complications on access to the beach, where poorly parked vehicles caused some difficulties. See here .

In order to avoid congestion, a barrier was placed so that passers-by do not choose that path on their way down to the black sand beach, which is now very popular. Despite the No Entry traffic sign there, which now affects circulation, some people go beyond the imposed rule.

Now, a barrier has come to eliminate that possibility.

From Jornal Madeira

