BARRIER PREVENTS THE PASSAGE OF CARS IN THE SEIXAL AREA

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

As I said last year, this will be another area that will be hit with the mass tourism the island is having, and now a no entry sign, and barrier in place to try stop people going down this narrow road to the beach. The problem is there is hardly any parking in this area, so the situation will be no better.

Those arriving at the Seixal beach area, on the north coast of the Region, are now faced with a barrier on the way down to the beach.

On the 13th of July, JM reported traffic complications on access to the beach, where poorly parked vehicles caused some difficulties. See here .

In order to avoid congestion, a barrier was placed so that passers-by do not choose that path on their way down to the black sand beach, which is now very popular. Despite the No Entry traffic sign there, which now affects circulation, some people go beyond the imposed rule.

Now, a barrier has come to eliminate that possibility.

From Jornal Madeira

2 Responses

  1. Do this mean people with mobility issues are not able to visit that area any more?

    Reply

  2. I can’t see people standing for this. Like Catharina said, what about disabled people? What about people who live down there? What about the businesses that rely on driving customers for their livlihoods? Is there adequate parking up the top? Surely there must be a better way than all but banning access to the place unless you happen to be athletic enough (and with the will) to hike all the way back up to the top?

    There are still, I would estimate, space for about 40 cars down there, under this new plan these spaces will now supposidly be left empty? Surely they will have to come up with a better ‘plan’ than this……. employ someone to manage the traffic and parking down there or create a park and ride bus scheme (if there is enough parking at the top). Don’t just effectively close off part of the island that people have been enjoying for years and that tourists come all this way to see. If there is a problem and you are the manager, MANAGE it!

    Having said that, I suspect this barrier is just a short term way someone thought up of trying to eliviate the problem during the most busy part of the year, knowing fully well that plenty (though less) of people will just drive down there anyway.

    Incidentally, there is another road down to the beach that is even narrower!!!

    Reply

