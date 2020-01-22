Before the story below, friends of mine got a taste of the white stuff up on Paul da Serra today, where it was 2° then travelled down to Porto Moniz for a much warmer 17°. Thanks to Martyn Turner for the photos.

The young Madeiran Flávio Teixeira went yesterday (Tuesday) to Pico do Areeiro, to glimpse the snow that had fallen on the third highest point of Madeira.

He made the journey on foot, given the ban on the passage of cars from Chão do Areeiro, and it took about 30 minutes to reach the intended destination. Along the way and in the company of a friend, Flávio Teixeira ran and even did push-ups.

“It was beautiful. It took 30 minutes to reach Pico do Areeiro. It was cold, but as I ran it was even better ”, mentioned the young man.

It should be remembered that, as DIÁRIO reported, in the last 24 hours the lowest temperature recorded was -0.6 in Pico do Areeiro. An hour ago it was 0ºC and it should not be snowing again tonight.

Taken from Diário Notícias