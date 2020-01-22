The Madeira Handicraft Shop, with entrance at Rua dos Ferreiros, and connection to the Instituto do Vinho, with entrance at Rua 5 de Outubro, recently changed the signage, making it more appealing to those who pass by, especially to the many tourists that circulate through the city ​​artery.

Inside, several artisans recognized by IVBAM – Institute of Wine, Embroidery and Handicrafts of Madeira are represented, who have their products for sale there and some of them only on display, as is the case of artisan Renato Barros.

Dozens of pigs in creative ceramics make up this show, which reveals a facet, perhaps less known to the general public, of the one who calls himself prince da Pontinha. The collection is distributed throughout the store, in harmony with other works of artisans exhibited there.

Objects by Nini Andrade, author of the store’s design project, also stand out. Two other featured exhibitions show works by Vera Andrade in clay and tiles inspired by the Embroidery Madeira, by Paula Gomes.

In order to have a place in that space, artisans must hold an Artisan Charter and a Craft Productive Unit Charter, regardless of the activity in which the recognition was conferred, also having a common work space for artisans, allowing the development of their activities live ;

The store’s mission is to inform and promote the craft activities of the Autonomous Region of Madeira; publicize and promote local handicraft exhibitions; commercialize local handicraft products and allow visitors to view the different handicraft activities developed there.

Loja do Artesanato, founded in April 2017, is open from Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 5:30 pm, and last December changed the phone number to 291 204 600.

Taken from Jornal Madeira