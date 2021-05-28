Elysian, a luxury mega yacht, arrived this morning at the port of Funchal.

With 60 meters in length, the yacht offers countless luxuries to its users, something that will be implied in the price, since the ship can be rented by paying 426,930 euros per week.

The Elysian is valued at 40 million euros and has an original exterior design, capable of capturing the attention of all those who visit the port of Funchal.

https://www.jm-madeira.pt/economia/ver/130106/Iate_de_luxo_de_40_milhoes_de_euros_chegou_hoje_a_Madeira_

https://www.jm-madeira.pt/economia/ver/130106/Iate_de_luxo_de_40_milhoes_de_euros_chegou_hoje_a_Madeira_