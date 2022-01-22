SAILBOAT CREW WITH A TON OF COCAINE HEARD IN SANTA CRUZ (WITH PHOTOS AND VIDEO)

The three crew of the sailboat intercepted on Thursday, south of Madeira, with more than a ton of cocaine on board, will have spent the night at the Judiciary Police facilities and will be heard by the judicial authorities this Saturday morning.

As JM reports today in the print edition, the suspects, two men and a woman, foreigners, will be present for a first interrogation this morning, at the shift court in Santa Cruz. It is recalled that the crew of the vessel arrived at the port of Funchal yesterday morning aboard a Portuguese Navy ship. The PJ indicated that “the drug was not recovered in its entirety”, not specifying the amount seized.

Like this: Like Loading...